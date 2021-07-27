T- Storm Tuesday, warm day ahead

Local Forecast

Good Tuesday morning, Central Oregon.

We are waking up this morning to thick clouds and haze across our region. Today is a milder day for temps as we have dropped down into the mid 80's.

There is a 40 percent chance for thunderstorms, and a potential for lightening as we move throughout the day.

Gentle breezes to follow ranging from five to ten mph, and that'll be consistent throughout the day.

Expect those clouds to stay in our region, and anticipate more showers this evening as we move into tomorrow.