And the warm-up begins

Local Forecast

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING EVERYONE...

A monsoonal flow of moisture out of the south will move in over highs in the mid 80's to low 90's today. That combination will deliver a 20% chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Surface winds will be gentle out of the NW at 5-10 mph. Skies will become mostly clear this evening. Overnight lows will be mild, in the low to mid 50's. Winds become light and variable after midnight.

A Fire Weather Watch currently in place will stay in place until 11 p.m. Thursday, when the primary threat of thunderstorms has passed. Highs will be in the mid 90's Thursday through Saturday. A chance of scattered showers Saturday night will turn into a slight chance of thunderstorms Sunday. Highs Sunday will be in the mid to upper 90's. Sunshine with highs in the low 90's will return next week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!