Cooler temps coming this week

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

As things got warmer Sunday, we started to see a drop in the relative humidity from what we have been seeing the past few days.

The chance for rain is not over. Looks like we have about a 20 percent chance to see some pop-up showers and thunderstorms Monday and all the way through Thursday, with the exception of Tuesday.

Once Thursday hits however, we're going to see some big changes, with a forecast high for 80 degrees in Redmond on Thursday and just 79 on Saturday.

After Thursday, next weekend is looking much cooler, with plenty of sunshine.

As for smoke, our winds will continue to be calm over the next few days, which won't blow any smoke into our area, but it won't push the light haze we're getting from several Washington state fires either.

