HOT, with dramatic mid-week change

High pressure centered over the SW United States will force more warm air and moisture into Eastern Oregon today. Our highs will be in the mid 90's. Developing clouds will deliver a 30% chance of scattered thunderstorms. Calm winds this morning will turn northerly at 5-10 mph. Hazy conditions will stay with us through the day into tonight. Partial clearing tonight, with lows in the 50's and calm winds.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be hot, with highs in the mid to upper 90's. A developing low-pressure center moving southward out of British Columbia will be responsible for pulling much cooler air into the Pacific NW. We will see a chance of scattered showers Thursday, as highs only reach the upper 70's. With a variable cloud cover, we will finish the work week and go through the coming weekend with highs in the upper 70's and lows in the mid 40's to low 50's.

