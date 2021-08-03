Couple more hot days

Local Forecast

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING EVERYONE...

While we will see a diminished chance of thunderstorms today, we will also see a smoky haze staying with us. Highs will be in the mid 90's and developing clouds will deliver a 10-20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. NW breezes at 5-10 mph will turn light and variable this evening. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, and that haze will linger. Overnight lows will range from the upper 40's to low 60's.

Wednesday will be another hot, hazy day -- and then we will see a significant change, beginning Thursday. There will be a chance of afternoon showers Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 70's to low 80's. Skies will clear Saturday. Highs will be around 80 degrees through the weekend and into next week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!