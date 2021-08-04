One More Hot Day

Local Forecast

Sunny skies and a very warm flow out of the south will give us another hot day today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90's and northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. That smoky haze will be with us for at least the next 24 hours. The Air Quality Index has already declined to Very Unhealthy for some. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper 40's to low 60's, and light and variable winds. That smoky haze is expected to be with us all night.

With modest changes in our air flow pattern we should see an improvement in the air quality beginning tomorrow. Thursday's highs will be in the mid to upper 80 and we will see a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Skies will gradually clear through the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70's to low 80's. We will see plenty of sunshine going into next week and we don't get back up to average temperatures until Tuesday.

