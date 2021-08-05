Let The Cool Down Begin

Local Forecast

A shift in the air flow pattern will cool us down to more average temperatures today, but it will also bring a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80's and NW winds will pick up to 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Showers will subside this evening and we will get some partial clearing overnight. Lows will be in the upper 40's to low 50's with gusty westerly winds.

We begin the day with an air quality that is “Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups”, but that is expected to improve a bit as those strong NW winds pick up this afternoon.

Skies will continue to clear and we will see cooler temperatures Friday. With plenty of sunshine, look for highs in the mid 70's to mid 80's through the weekend and into next week. The warm up will begin Tuesday and by Wednesday we will be back in the mid 90's.

