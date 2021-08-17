Cooler, sunny, hazy

Local Forecast

A NW flow of Arctic air will deliver a potential for daytime highs as much as 20 degrees below average. Unfortunately, many will not see much relief from the smoky haze. Skies will be sunny and highs will only reach the mid to upper 60's. NW winds will pick up to 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Skies gradually become partly cloudy tonight and the haze stays with us. Lows will be in the 40's with gentle NW winds.

With plenty of sunshine, we are expecting highs in the mid 70's to low 80's to be with us into next week. The smoky haze will stay with us through the middle of the week. A shift in the air flow pattern will have gentle breezes out of the SW beginning Thursday, but we will live with the potential for a smoky haze until wildfires have been put out.

