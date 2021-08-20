Sunny, cool, some haze

Local Forecast

Today, mostly sunny skies will be blurred by a smoky haze. It will, however, be lighter than yesterday. Highs will be in the mid 70's. NW winds will be gentle for much of the day and then get a little blustery in the late afternoon and evening. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Lows will be chilly, in the low 30's to low 40's. NW winds pull back to 5-10 mph.

This will be a nice weekend. We are expecting sunny skies, with only a few thin clouds. Some will continue to see a smoky haze, but it is going to be much lighter. Highs will be in the mid 70's to low 80's. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will take us into next week. Highs will be in the mid 70's to low 80's. Lows will be scattered through the 40's. Winds will be fairly gentle all week.

