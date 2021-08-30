Sunny, cool, hazy

Local Forecast

NW winds are expected to get pretty gusty this afternoon, so we may see some relief from the smoky haze we woke up to. Highs will be cool, in the mid to upper 70's, and skies will stay clear. That haze could easily be with us tonight, as winds become light and variable. Apart from that, skies will be mostly clear and overnight lows will range from the mid 20's to mid 30's.

The smoky haze could be with us for a while, as long as wildfires continue to burn. Apart from the smoke, our skies will stay clear for the next several days. Highs will stay cool, scattered through the 70's, through Thursday. A slight warmup will put us in the low 80's Friday and through the coming Labor Day weekend.

