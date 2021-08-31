Cool, hazy, dry

Local Forecast

While a low-pressure center over southern British Columbia will rotate cooler air into the NW, it will not bring any rain. We will see sunny skies and hazy air today. An air quality alert will remain in place for Central Oregon until Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Highs today will be in the low 70's, with gentle northerly breezes. It will be mostly clear, hazy and cool tonight. Lows will be in the 30's, with light westerly winds.

Expect to stay hazy, off and on, until the wildfires are out. You may see a thin cloud or two over the next few days, but overall we are looking to stay sunny and dry. Highs will stay in the 70's, until Friday when we warm into the low to mid 80's.

