Air quality alert extended for southern Deschutes County

Local Forecast

The DEQ air quality alert that was set to expire Wednesday morning has been extended for southern Deschutes County all the way through Friday at 11 a.m.

Air quality levels have been in the "good" range for all of Central Oregon so far Wednesday, but expect those to dip just a bit as more smoke is expected to roll in from the Bull Springs Fire near the Mt. Hood National Forest and the Schneider Springs Fire burning in Washington state.

Northerly winds willl stay between 6-14 mph for the most part, with some gusts reaching close to 20 mph.

Temperatures, meanwhile, will stay below average Wednesday night and all day Thursday. In fact, forecast lows will either be at or below freezing in southern Deschutes County, so folks in that area may see some frost in the early parts of the day.

Then we get a warmup heading into the weekend, quickly climbing up to the high 80s by Sunday and Monday, making for a warm Labor Day holiday weekend.