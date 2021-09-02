Hazy Reprieve for Thursday w/ 70+ degree temps

Local Forecast

Good Thursday morning, Central Oregon, and happy Friday eve.



We're waking up to a cool and mostly clear morning across the High Desert. We have a reprieve from the haze just for today, sunny skies will stick with us well into the evening. The smoke and haze will return by the start of the weekend.



The tri-county region will reach mid 70 to low 80 degree temps, so a bit warmer as we move closer to the weekend.



By Labor Day we will be topping out in the mid 80's across the region.

This morning we have gentle breezes this morning, by this evening breezes could reach 9 to 11 mph and we expect a calm, mostly clear evening to follow.