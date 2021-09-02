Holiday weekend will be a warm one

Local Forecast

It was another nice day with somewhat below-average temperatures on Thursday, but that narrative will quickly change. Temperatures will jump into the low 80s Friday, and then climb back above average on Saturday.

On Sunday, many places in Central Oregon are expected to hit the high 80s, before temperatures should hit the low 90s on Labor Day.

So your holiday weekend should be a warm and clear one. Mostly clear skies are going to stay, until some clouds roll into the region Monday night.

That means your holiday weekend conditions come down to the smoke levels, which should stay fairly favorable. Southern Deschutes County is still under that air quality alert until Friday morning at 11. Even after that ends, there will at least be a light haze across the region, but air quality levels shouldn't deteriorate too badly.