Smoky Labor Day due in Central Oregon

Local Forecast



Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

The smoke is here to stay for a while, unfortunately. Several E::Space Labs monitors in the mountains are reading "hazardous" air quality as of this afternoon. Sensors in our cities are in the "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" levels, but that's an improvement over this morning, when most sensors were also "hazardous."

Winds will pick up tonight briefly out of the northwest, but it won't be enough to push it out before they die down and the smoke stagnates and returns.

Labor Day is looking like a repeat of Sunday.

Highs for the holiday will likely top out just below 90 degrees, but we could reach the mid-90s on Tuesday.

There is a 30 percent chance for a reprieve on Tuesday night, with potential for rain and a thunderstorm. Temperatures begin cooling toward the mid 70s after that.

