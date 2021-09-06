Warm & smoky

Local Forecast

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We are waking up to an air quality that ranges from unhealthy to hazardous across most of our region. It does not look like this will improve much throughout the day. Skies will stay clear and highs will be in the mid 80's. Northerly breezes will be gentle through the day and become light and variable this evening, giving little or no relief from the smoke. Under mostly clear skies, overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40's. We can expect to stay smoky all night.

Hazy to smoky conditions will stay with us through the week. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will reach the low 90's and a nice cooldown toward the end of the work week.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!