Warm & smoky

Local Forecast

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

While we are noting an improved air quality over yesterday, the AQI this morning does range from moderate to very unhealthy in Central Oregon. Mostly sunny skies will be marred by a smoky haze all day. Highs will be in the low 90's, with light and somewhat variable winds. Skies will become partly cloudy tonight and that haze will stay with us. Lows will be in the 50's, with light and variable winds.

The smoky haze, thicker at times than others, will stay with us all week. Look for mostly sunny skies through the work week, with some clearing this weekend. Wednesday will be warm, but a cooling trend will follow that will have us in the low to mid 70's for daytime highs as we come out of the weekend and into next week. Sub-freezing temperatures for overnight lows at the upper elevations are possible once again by the end of the week.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!