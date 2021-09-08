Still warm and smoky

Local Forecast

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

As we wake up to Unhealthy to Hazardous air quality this morning, we can look forward to another smoky day across the High Desert. Otherwise, skies will be sunny to mostly sunny and highs will be in the upper 80's to low 90's. Northerly breezes will pick up to 10-15 mph. Skies will become partly cloudy tonight and the smoky haze will stay with us. Winds become light and variable, with lows in the low to mid 50's.

Mostly sunny skies Thursday will thicken late in the day and bring a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night. That will turn into a 50% chance Friday. We will see some clearing Friday night. That will take us into a weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70's. Sunny skies and cooler temperatures will stay with us into next week.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!