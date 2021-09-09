SMOKY START; PM SHOWERS

Local Forecast

Moisture moving in over warm temperatures will create a very good chance of late day showers and thunderstorms. Clouds will thicken through the day while the smoky haze stays with us. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80's and NW breezes at 5-15 mph will get a little gusty with the developing storms. We have a 70% chance of rain and thunderstorms tonight with light, but gusty winds and lows in the 50's.

A good chance of showers and thunderstorms will stay with us through much of Friday. The Red Flag Warning currently slated to expire at midnight may well get extended. Friday's highs will be in the upper 60's with NW winds at 5-15 mph. Mostly sunny skies will stay with us through the weekend as the storm activity moves off to the east. We will see plenty of sunshine going into and through next week. Daytime highs in the mid 70's will be staying with us for several days after the passage of the storm system.

