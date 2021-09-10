Cool, rainy & smoky

Local Forecast

A system moving northward out of California will press much-needed rain into Central Oregon for much of our day. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 60's. Westerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph, with gusts to 15-20 mph. Showers will taper off toward the end of the day, leaving us under partly cloudy skies tonight. Lows will be in the low 30's to mid 40's. Winds will become calm this evening.

Skies will be mostly sunny this weekend, with highs in the low to mid 70's and light and variable breezes. We will see plenty of sunshine next week, but our highs will stay cool. Expect to see highs in the low to mid 70's and lows in the mid 30's to mid 40's.

