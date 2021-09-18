Rain not over, chance for mtn. snow?

Local Forecast

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

Our second weekend in a row with some rainfall. While it wasn't as much as a week ago Friday, or as much as expected, it's still welcomed, nonetheless. Our cities got anywhere from one-to-two tenths of an inch of rain, but more is expected tonight, into the late morning tomorrow.

We did, however, see some trace accumulations of snow at Mt. Bachelor.

We're going to see another cold front go through the area starting around 11 p.m. Saturday and sticking with us until noon on Sunday. We have a chance of actually receiving measurable snowfall at elevations above 7,000 feet. Snow levels will actually stay even lower than that, about 6,300 feet, until Monday afternoon.

Sunday afternoon should turn out to be fairly pleasant, with the skies clear, highs around 60, but with a mild breeze out of the west, gusting to 20 mph.

Monday returns to highs around 70, and we could even reach the 80s again on Tuesday.

