Mild warmup due

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

Another rainy start gave way to some partly cloudy skies and a crisp fall-like Sunday afternoon. Now we may continue to see some sprinkles here and there, but the system is mostly dissipating and skies should be completely clear by mid-day on Monday. We will still see activity in the mountains until then.

Clear skies and a modest warmup are in store on Monday, with highs in the upper 60s and no chance for rain. Tuesday looks to be the same, only tack on another 10 degrees, as highs will climb near 80.

That will be closer to the theme for the rest of the week, as highs will jump to between the mid 70s and the low 80s by the weekend.

The first day of autumn on Wednesday is looking clear, with highs in the mid 70s.

