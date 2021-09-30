Sunny, a little warmer

Local Forecast

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A fairer air flow will give us some very pleasant conditions today. We will not see much by way of clouds until the end of the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 70's, and if you see much breeze at all it will be gentle out of the NW at 5-10 mph. Some will see gustier NW breezes become light tonight. Skies will become mostly cloudy and deliver a very slight chance of showers. Lows will be in the low 30's to low 40's.

After a slight chance of a morning sprinkle, clouds will gradually clear Friday. Highs, however, will only reach the mid to upper 60's. Under mostly sunny skies, our weekend highs will be in the mid 70's. We will carry these mild conditions into next week. Clouds will thicken a bit Tuesday night and deliver a chance of showers Wednesday, when we see highs return to the mid 60's.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!