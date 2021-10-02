Skip to Content
Warm-up continues into new week

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

The first day of our warm-up saw us reach temperatures in the low 80s. That's something we can expect as we start the new week as we'll see highs on Sunday and Monday.

We may see a few clouds Saturday night, but Sunday should stay clear. Those clouds will return for Monday morning before burning off by the afternoon.

Temperatures will head below average by Tuesday and actually drop all the way into the 50s on Wednesday. Combine that with some cooler lows and we'll have chances for widespread frost Wednesday through Saturday.

Jack Hirsh

Jack Hirsh is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Jack here.

