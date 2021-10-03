Fall weather coming

Local Forecast

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

Another day and another October day with highs reaching 80 degrees. But don't get used to it as things are going to be making a fall like change real soon.

We may see a few clouds start to build tonight and we'll wake up to scattered cloud cover tomorrow. Those clouds are expected to stick around for most of the day while high temperatures remain in the upper 70s.

Things change on Tuesday when we expect a cold front to move into the area sometime in the afternoon.

Temperatures will head below average by Tuesday and actually drop all the way into the 50s on Wednesday. Combine that with some cooler lows and we'll have chances for widespread frost Wednesday through Saturday.

