A mild day ahead

A system moving in from the Gulf of Alaska will send a few clouds into our region today, but we will be staying warm and dry. Highs will reach the low to mid 70's and winds will be light and variable. We will stay mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight. Light and variable breezes will turn light out of the SE. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40's.

Tuesday will be another pleasant day, with highs in the low 70's. Do watch for the clouds to thicken and deliver a chance of late-day showers that will extend into Tuesday night. While this will break up and move out of the area quickly Wednesday morning, it will leave behind a body of cold air that will be with us for the next few days. Daytime highs will only reach the mid to upper 50's for the rest of the work week and stay in the low 60's for the weekend. Overnight lows will be dropping to freezing and a bit below beginning Wednesday night. Mornings will be frosty across the High Desert through Saturday.

