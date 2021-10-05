Local Forecast

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A cold, wet system pressing into the NW will give us a variable cloud cover through the day with those clouds thickening tonight. Highs will be in the upper 60's to low 70's. Westerly winds will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Our chance of showers tonight is minimal under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the low to mid 30's and northerly winds will pick up to a gusty 5-15 mph.

Storm activity will move to the north, but a cold body of air will dig in leaving us quite chilly despite the sunshine. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and Thursday mostly sunny, but highs will only reach the mid to upper 50's. A freeze watch goes in place Thursday at 2:00 am, so prepare for a frosty morning. Lows will be down to the mid 20's and likely that the next couple mornings will be around freezing or a little below. The next showers are expected Sunday night into Monday. With lows dipping to freezing, many areas will a chance of snow mixing with the rain. We will see more snow on the mountain peaks.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!