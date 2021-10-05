Cold air is on its way

Local Forecast

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Our chance of showers Tuesday night is minimal, under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the low to mid-30s and northerly winds will pick up to a gusty 15-20 mph. Storm activity will move to the north, but a cold body of air will dig in, leaving us quite chilly, despite the sunshine.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and Thursday mostly sunny, but highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s.

A freeze watch goes in place Thursday at 2 a.m., so prepare for a frosty morning.

Lows will be down to the mid-20s, and it's likely that the next couple of mornings will be around freezing or a little below.

The next showers are expected Sunday night into Monday. With lows dipping to freezing, many areas will have a chance of snow mixing with the rain. We will see more snow on the mountain peaks.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US