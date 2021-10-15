Clearer, warmer today

Local Forecast

High pressure centered to our south will deliver a nice, fair day to the state of Oregon today. We may see a thin cloud or two, but plenty of sunshine will warm our highs into the mid to upper 60's today. If we see any breeze at all, it will be gentle out of the SE at 5-10 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight, with a light southerly breeze. Lows will be in the upper 20's to mid 30's.

We will see a repeat of these conditions tomorrow...only a bit warmer. Saturday's highs will top out in the mid 70's. You may want to get out and enjoy these pleasant conditions, because the next system moves in quickly Sunday. Clouds will thicken and we will have a 30-40% chance of rain Sunday afternoon and night. It will move through quickly and leave us mostly sunny Monday, with highs only reaching the low to mid 50's. We start the week under mostly sunny skies, but clouds will thicken Tuesday night and bring a slight chance of scattered showers that will last through the middle of the week.

