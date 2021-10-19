Fair day ahead

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Clear skies made for a chilly morning, but a fair and breezy day will follow. Skies will be mostly sunny through the afternoon and highs will reach the mid 60's, pretty average for this time of year. Southerly breezes will pick up to a gusty 5-15 mph; the first sign of an advancing front. Clouds will thicken tonight and bring a 40% chance of showers. Lows will be in the low 30's to low 40's, with gusty southerly breezes all night.

Showers will continue through Wednesday morning, and then we will see some partial clearing. The passage of that front will leave us cooler, as well. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50's. Partly cloudy skies Thursday will thicken quickly later in the day. Rain is likely Thursday night and into Friday, when highs cool to the low 50's. This is likely to be a cool, rainy weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 50's and lows will be in the 30's.

