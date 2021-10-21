And the storm enters…

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We got off to a pretty mild start this morning, but a major storm threatening the NW will move in quickly today. Clouds will thicken and a chance of showers later in the day will turn to rain tonight. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60's and southerly winds will pick up to 5-15 mph, with gusts to 20-25 mph. Tonight's lows will be in the mid 20's to low 40's, so upper elevations could see snow. Gusty SW winds will stay with us all night.

This cold, wet system will get reinforced by a steady feed out of the Gulf of Alaska. Daytime high temperatures will cool into the low to mid 50's and stay there for several days. Overnight lows will range from the mid 20's to mid 30's. Overnight rain could easily turn to snow for upper elevations south of Bend. Be prepared to face slick streets every morning.

This will be the first major snow event of the season for the Cascade Range. Rain will turn to snow on Mt. Bachelor tonight. By the time we reach Monday morning, 1-2 feet of snow could accumulate, with more snow on the way through next week.

Snow levels will drop quickly tonight, so mountain travelers should prepare for winter driving conditions as early as Friday morning. Also, those traveling south and getting an early start on the weekend should be ready for winter driving conditions south of Bend all the way into Northern California.

