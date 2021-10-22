Cold rain through the weekend

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Rain showers may taper off a bit through the day, but most of our region will cling to a chance of rain into tonight. Mild morning temperatures will only warm into the low to mid 50's. Westerly and SW breezes will be fairly gentle, at 5-15 mph. Gentle breezes stay westerly tonight. Under mostly cloudy skies, lows will be in the upper 20's to upper 30's.

Cold, rainy conditions are expected to stay with us all weekend. Highs will be in the mid 50's. Overnight lows will be in the mid 20's to upper 30's. This means that upper elevations have a chance of seeing snow mix in with the showers. Be prepared for slippery roads in the mornings.

This also means that you should be prepared for winter driving conditions in the mountains. Overnight temperatures will especially be dropping below freezing. This is good news for Mt. Bachelor! They will get as much as 3-7" of fresh snow over the next 24 hours and 10-20" by Monday morning. A mix of rain and snow will stay in their forecast through the middle of the week.

A little more rain is expected here through the middle of next week. Temperatures will be staying chilly.

