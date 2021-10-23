Strong winds and rain for Sunday

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

We have a strong cold front headed our way Sunday. We will expect rain to start in the morning, with some of the higher elevations getting snow, but the real issue with this system is wind.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for much of the eastern part of Central Oregon, including Bend, Redmond, Madras, Warm Springs and Prineville. We are expecting gusts midday on Sunday to reach 50 mph in Redmond and potentially 55 in Prineville. That's with sustained winds of 27 to 37 out of the southeast.

Winds will calm mildly overnight, but we still see breezy conditions on Monday, with gusts reaching 26 mph.

High temperatures will remain around our seasonal average of 61 degrees on Sunday and Monday, but it will likely feel much cooler with the wind and rain.

Monday looks drier to start, but we have a second system looking to impact us on Monday afternoon that will stick with us all the way through Wednesday.

