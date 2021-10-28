Fairest day of the week

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Today will be the fairest day we of the week, and then we return to chilly, rainy conditions. Mostly clear skies this morning will see an increase in clouds by this evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60's and southerly winds at 10-15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. Clouds will thicken tonight and yield a 20% chance of showers by morning. Winds will stay gusty out of the south with lows in the upper 30's to mid 40's.

Friday, we return to chilly, rainy conditions. This will break up Saturday morning, but cold air will be left behind. We will only warm to the mid to upper 40's, under mostly sunny skies, Sunday's highs will be around 50 degrees. Clouds will thicken Sunday night, and with lows dropping into the 20's, we will have a slight chance of mixed showers by Monday morning. Temperatures will remain chilly going into next week. We will also see mostly cloudy skies and a chance of some scattered showers.

