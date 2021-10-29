Showers, cooldown ahead as weekend arrives

Good Friday Morning, everyone!

We got off to a very mild start this morning, and for many, we may have already seen the warmest part of the day. A cold, wet system continues its advance on the Pacific NW, and it will deliver a 30-40% chance of showers to Central Oregon as early as lunchtime. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 50's and northerly breezes with be gentle at 5-10 mph. Gentle breezes turn southerly tonight. A chance of rain showers may be accompanied by some snow at the upper elevations tonight as lows dip to freezing and a little below.

A chance of showers will stick with us through Saturday and Saturday night. They will taper off Sunday morning and we will get a brief break between systems. It doesn't last long. The next system pushes in Monday, and we are looking at cool, drizzly conditions staying with us through next week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...Have A Sparkling Day in Central Oregon!