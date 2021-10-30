Rainy start to the week

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

It was a brisk, raw day on the High Desert, as highs struggled to reach 50 degrees and didn’t in most spots. Cool temperatures in the upper 40s will be the norm for the start of the week.

We’re also looking more chances for rain over the next few days. Sunday will be similar to Saturday, with light winds and a slight chance for rain in the morning.

Monday starts off our week with a 50 percent chance of rain. again with a high in the upper 40s.

Lows the next few nights will drop below the freezing mark in Redmond, so expect chilly starts to your day, with chances for frost.

