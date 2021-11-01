Good Monday morning, everyone...

A cold, wet system pressing into the West Coast will keep us, yes, cold and wet. Highs today will only reach the mid 40's and it does look like the rain will stay with us pretty much all day. The wind, however, will not be a factor. Breezes, if you see any at all, will be light and variable, and they are likely to stay that way tonight. Tonight's lows will be in the low 30's. Beginning around midnight, we will see some clearing that will continue into Tuesday morning.

In addition to that clearing we will see daytime highs return to something a little more normal for this time of year, topping out in the mid 50's. Wednesday, we will hit about 60 degrees, but our clouds will thicken. That is a part of the next system that will bring more rain Thursday and Thursday night. With highs at or a little below our average of 57, we will carry a chance of showers through the conclusion of the work week and the weekend ahead.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!