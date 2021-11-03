Fair Today, Rain Tonight

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The steady advance of the next storm system will thicken our clouds today. Patchy morning fog will dissipate quickly as our highs rise into the low 60's. Southerly breezes will stay pretty gentle at 5-10 mph. Rain showers will start late evening and get heavier overnight. Lows will be in the mid 30's to mid 40's and breezes will turn light out of the south after midnight.

Thursday is likely to be rainy all day and with highs in the mid 50's, it will mark the beginning of an extended cooling trend. Highs will gradually drop to the mid to upper 40's by Sunday and they will stay there going into next week. We will see some breaks in the showers, but this is a broad system that will deliver rain showers to us right into the middle of next week. Many will see overnight lows dipping to freezing and below. Don't be surprised by snow mixing with the rain as early as Sunday night.



