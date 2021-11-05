Chilly rain on the way

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

While we have seen a nice little break in the showers, the next phase of this cold, wet system will press in today. Look for afternoon showers, with high in the mid 40's to around 50 degrees. SW winds will pick up to a gusty 10-15 mph. Tonight's lows will range from the mid 20's to mid 30's. Mixed showers are possible for the upper elevations. Winds will turn southerly at 5-10 mph.

Plan on a chilly weekend, with scattered showers. Highs will be in the mid 40's and overnight lows will be in the 20's. There will be a brief break in the showers Saturday night. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40's going into next week. There will be a break in the showers Monday, but they will return that night and stay with us through Thursday, Veterans Day.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!