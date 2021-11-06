Winter Weather Advisory for parts of C.O.

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

Yep, you read the headline right, one of the first winter weather advisories is in affect for the Eastern slopes of the Cascades. That includes Santiam Pass, Sisters, Sunriver and La Pine and it will be in effect until Monday morning at 4.

We're expecting much of the precipitation to stay up in the mountains, but our snow levels are dropping below 3000 feet, meaning it's likely we see some flakes fly in Sisters, La Pine and Sunriver. There's also a chance to see a stray shower or two break off into the Bend area.

We're going to see systems stack up along the mountains for the next few days, but the biggest byproduct we will see in the cities is wind. It's forecasted to gust up to 25 mph starting Saturday.

Sunday looks like mostly a repeat of Monday with highs in the low-to-mid 40s and winds just a bit stronger than Saturday, likely sustained of 7 to 14 mph out of the south.

