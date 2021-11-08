Thickening clouds today

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

With the advance of the next system, our clouds will thicken through the day and deliver a 30% chance of showers by dinnertime. Gentle southerly winds will pick up to 10-20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph. Highs will be in the low 50's and lows tonight will be in the mid 30's to low 40's. Rain is likely tonight, with southerly winds sustained at 20-30 mph, gusting as high as 45-50 mph.

This system will keep us rainy, with overnight snow mixed in through the rest of the workweek. It will also keep us cold through the middle of the week, with some mild warming beginning Veterans Day. We will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid to upper 50's this weekend.

