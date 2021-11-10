The rain is coming

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Your Wednesday starts out chilly and dry, and it will likely end up chilly and wet. Highs will only reach the mid 40's to low 50's and southerly winds will be very gentle at 5-10 mph. Rain is likely all night tonight, but we are not expecting any more wind. If you see any breeze at all, it will be light out of the south. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30's to low 40's.

Rain showers will vary in intensity through the end of the workweek, but they will never completely leave the forecast. Daytime highs will stay mild, in the low 60's. Southerly and SW winds will remain gentle. Overnight lows will be scattered through the 40's. Skies will stay mostly cloudy this weekend, but we are anticipating a break in the rain until Sunday night. A chance of rain will stay with us into the new workweek, and so will the mild temperatures. We will see a fairly dramatic cooldown beginning Tuesday, when highs will have trouble getting out of the 40's.

