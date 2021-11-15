Gusty into the evening

Happy windy Monday, Central Oregon!

After some evening showers, we will see some partial clearing Monday night. Winds turn westerly at a gusty 15-20 mph with lows at freezing and a little below.

The next couple of days will be clearer, but colder, and Thursday will mark the next system pushing in. Highs will be in the low 50s and rain is expected from Thursday into Friday morning.

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will carry us through the weekend, as highs warm into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US