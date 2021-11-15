Windy, 30% chance of showers

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The next system has already pressed into the NW and it is going to deliver wind-driven rain to the High Desert today. Highs will stay pleasant, around 60 degrees, but a chance of showers will be accompanied by SW winds at 20-30 mph, with gusts to 40 mph. After some evening showers, we will see some partial clearing tonight. Winds turn westerly at a gusty 15-20 mph. Lows will be at freezing and a little below.

The next couple days will be clearer, but colder, and Thursday will mark the next system pushing in. Highs will be in the low 50's and rain is expected from Thursday into Friday morning. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will carry us through the weekend, as highs warm into the upper 40's to low 50's.

