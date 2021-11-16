Clearer, but staying cold

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The storm that gave us the wind and rain yesterday is moving off to the east, leaving us clearer and colder today. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny and highs will only reach the low 40's. Breezes will gentle out of the west and NW at 5-10 mph. Those breezes turn light and variable tonight. Under mostly clear skies, our overnight lows will drop to the low to mid 20's.

Skies will stay mostly clear Wednesday, but we will also stay cold, as highs are expected to only reach the mid 40's. SW winds will pick up a bit to a gusty 5-15 mph. Clouds will thicken Wednesday night and deliver a 20% chance of scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 40s Thursday and dip into the 30's that night. The 40% chance of showers we see Thursday night may mix with some snow, as upper elevations get down to freezing. There will be some partial clearing Friday, with more average highs. We will stay under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies for the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 40's to low 50's. Lows will be in the mid 20's.

