Warmer, more rain

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Clouds will thicken over Central Oregon and a chance of late day showers will build in as the next system pushes into the Pacific NW. Highs will be in the upper 40's to low 50's and southerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. We are expecting a chance of scattered rain showers tonight, but with lows in the 30's, few are expecting any snow. Breezes will stay gentle out of the south.

Highs will stay in the low 50's Friday and it will take most of the day for the current system to weaken and move eastward. That will leave us under partly cloudy skies Friday night. The coming weekend promises to be pretty nice. Under sunny to mostly sunny skies, highs will be in the upper 40's Saturday and low to mid 50's Sunday. Clouds will thicken and deliver a chance of some late-day showers Monday and into Monday night. That will break up by midnight, leaving us under mostly cloudy skies. Look for partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures through the middle of next week.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!