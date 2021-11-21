Chance of rain and snow Monday night

Happy Sunday and Thanksgiving week, Central Oregon!

This week, we will continue our rounds of roller-coaster temperatures, starting off with Monday. We're expecting to see clear sunny skies, with highs reaching the mid 50s and maybe even the 60s in some spots.

But then on Monday night, we get a significant chance for rain and snow, first starting in the mountains, but then there's about a 20 percent chance of seeing a wintry mix in Redmond and the rest of Central Oregon.

In the wake of the cold front, temperatures will be considerably cooler on Tuesday, topping out in the mid-40s, which is actually closer to our seasonal average of 48 degrees. Lows Tuesday will also take a dip, with many of us hitting temperatures in the low 20s and perhaps even the teens in higher elevations.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, we're looking at highs in the mid 50s again, and no precipitation is expected during the day for any Turkey Bowls you may have planned. Thursday night, however, there is a 40 percent chance for some rain.

