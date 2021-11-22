Good chances for some snow

Happy Monday Central Oregon!

A warm day for us across the region, as we see temperatures about five degrees above average in the upper 50s. Those temperatures start to cool off, though, as later tonight we'll see some fairly strong chances for snowfall throughout Central Oregon. We're forecasting a 25 to 40 percent chance for snowfall tonight after 10 p.m. for most of us, but Sisters will see a 70 percent chance. Snow chances stay with us into tomorrow morning before 10 a.m.

Cooler temperatures stay with us on Wednesday in the upper 40s before we warm up for Thanksgiving and see a 30 percent chance for rain in the region late Thursday night. Those rain chances stay with into Friday at about 30 percent, too.