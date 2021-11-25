Rainy start to Black Friday

Happy Thanksgiving Central Oregon!

What a break we've caught with near 60 degree temperatures and partly cloudy skies for our Turkey day. With exception of Black Friday, much of the next several days will be the same.

That's not good for skiers and riders hoping to get some fresh snow fall in the mountains.

Even with a system moving through early on Black Friday (where it will likely rain right as stores open their doors at 5 and 6 a.m.) it will not be cold enough to produce any snowfall. Our temperatures will drop mildly on Friday, into the mid 50s.

After that, more days with highs near 60 degrees are ahead all the way until Wednesday.

Take advantage of beautiful weather today and perhaps have Thanksgiving outside.

