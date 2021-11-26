Warm holiday weekend ahead

Happy Black Friday, Central Oregon!

Black Friday bargain-hunters awoke to some rain this morning, but much of the rest of the day was drier, albeit a little more raw than Thursday.

The chance for rain is pretty much over for the next several days, as this weekend looks to be a last grasp of warm weather, with highs expected for near or above 60 degrees.

Saturday will be the only chance for rain over the next five days, with a few showers around the area giving us about a 10-20 percent chance of rain, depending on your area.

Sunday should be rather clear, and potentially the warmest day for quite some time.

We'll have a mild drop into the mid 50s on Monday, but that's still well above our seasonal average of 47. We have another chance to reach 60 on Wednesday before dropping into the 40s next Friday, which is planned to be Mt. Bachelor's opening.

For those wondering, there is a slight chance of rain and snow at Mt Bachelor Sunday night into Monday morning, but it doesn't look as though there will be any accumulation.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US